Texas Environmentalist of the Yearto discuss importance of Connemara Conservancy
“Connemara is one of Allen's crown jewels," asserts Bob Mione, Connemara Conservancy board president and recent recipient of the 2023 Texas Environmentalist of the Year award. He will discuss the importance of this region’s natural resource 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 14 at the Allen Public Library.
Offering a 72-acre oasis for plants and animals, Connemara Conservancy’s local preserve is located along Rowlett Creek near Alma Drive.
“From world-class sculpture shows, to celebrations, to concerts, to monthly nature walks, to our work as a leader, both nationally and statewide, in land conservation and restoration of native grasses, Connemara and the Connemara Meadow has been a gathering place for those who want to experience the unspoiled beauty and joy of nature for over four decades," declares former Allen City Councilmember and current Connemara board member Ross Obermeyer.
As a master naturalist, Bob Mione has helped the Connemara Conservancy make great strides in rehabilitating its native grasses. The complex relationships between the soil, the fauna, and the plethora of microbes, not only affects the aesthetic beauty of our natural environment but also impacts the practical necessity of efficient food systems.
DFW Lil’ Wranglers and Elite Wranglersto perform at the Allen Public Library
DFW Lil’ Wranglers and Elite Wranglers will perform a program of unique Wrangler Swing at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at the Allen Public Library. This country-western dance group has Texas bragging rights because its sister group in College Station Lil’ & Elite Wranglers garnered top prizes at the 2021 Encore Performing Arts National Dance Competition in Las Vegas.
These groups are under the direction of founder and national director Sharon Toups, former Aggie Wrangler and class of 1989, and DFW Regional Director Kati Arnold, former Aggie Wrangler and class of 2008.
City highlights local organizations in observance ofNational Suicide Prevention Month
As the Allen community enters National Suicide Prevention Month, the city of Allen reminds residents that there are many organizations throughout the community that offer support to Allen-area residents via free hotlines, texting services, low-cost counseling and other resources. Featured organizations can be found at CityofAllen.org/Assistance.
Primrose West Allen earns first in robotics program
Students at Primrose School of West Allen recently edged out 49 Primrose schools to win first place in the second-annual “Ready, Set, Robotics!” challenge. As the top finisher, the school received $2,500 in funds to be donated to a charity of their choice – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Ready, Set, Robotics! program empowers students to think creatively and solve problems through coding, design thinking and engineering. As part of the two-week summer curriculum, adventurers worked in teams to complete four rescue missions using robotics that grew increasingly more complex. A video of each team’s final rescue mission was submitted to this year’s junior robotics competition and the three winning teams’ schools received funds to donate to local charities of their choice.
The Ready, Set, Robotics! program is a part of Summer Adventure Club at Primrose Schools, which provides a fun, full-day experience for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. During Summer Adventure Club, students learn to code and try a variety of other hands-on activities including sports and arts.
