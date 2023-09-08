CONNEMARA
Courtesy Photo

Texas Environmentalist of the Year to discuss importance of Connemara Conservancy

“Connemara is one of Allen's crown jewels," asserts Bob Mione, Connemara Conservancy board president and recent recipient of the 2023 Texas Environmentalist of the Year award. He will discuss the importance of this region’s natural resource 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 14 at the Allen Public Library.  


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments