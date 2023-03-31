News.jpg

Preservation Dallas has announced that the Barn at the Allen Heritage Village is a recipient of one of this year’s 24th Annual Preservation Achievement Awards.

At the organization's awards ceremony to be held May 7 at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the Barn will be recognized as one of two winning Historic Resource Projects in Collin County and Denton County. Preservation Dallas is dedicated to championing initiatives that value the history and culture of places throughout the community, enhancing the quality of life and economic development of the region.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments