Preservation Dallas has announced that the Barn at the Allen Heritage Village is a recipient of one of this year’s 24th Annual Preservation Achievement Awards.
At the organization's awards ceremony to be held May 7 at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the Barn will be recognized as one of two winning Historic Resource Projects in Collin County and Denton County. Preservation Dallas is dedicated to championing initiatives that value the history and culture of places throughout the community, enhancing the quality of life and economic development of the region.
The late Virginia Savage McAlester was a founding member of Preservation Dallas and co-writer of A Field Guide to American Houses. McAlester offered valuable assistance to the Allen Heritage Guild when the Allen Heritage Village was in the planning stages.
Allen Parks and Recreation landscape architects Brian Bristow and Matt McComb supervised this project and Phoenix 1 Restoration and Construction Ltd. served as the contractor. Job site supervisors were initially John Bellamy, followed by Wolf Landrum.
A closer look at James Bond
Listen to film historians Brian Hughes and Clyde Ponder analyze and discuss the actors, set designs, videographic challenges, innovative sound effects and music of James Bond at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Allen Public Library.
This discussion can be viewed virtually at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.
After their presentation (7 p.m.), a film that involves a British M16 agent will be featured.
Hughes has written and lectured extensively about the James Bond phenomenon, publishing articles and reviews in local and national publications. Co-founder of the New Orleans WTUL radio show, “Stage and Screen,” his annual November tribute to Bond film music became so eagerly anticipated, generating so many phone calls to the studio that he had to solicit a volunteer to field them so he could cue up the music. Brian serves as Cultural Services specialist for the City of Crestview, Florida, operating the Crestview History Museum and producing cultural events — including 007-related programs.
Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, admission is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
How folklore defines a community
Folklore offers a glimpse into the soul of a region. A community with colorful folklore typically has fascinating residents. One of the first Texas-based authors to garner national recognition, J. Frank Dobie captured the folklore of Texas and penned over 20 books, including Tales of Old-Time Texas, Coronado’s Children, and The Longhorns.
Steven L. Davis, author of "J. Frank Dobie: A Liberated Mind," will discuss the famed folklorist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-cast live at ACTV.org by clicking on the WATCH button.
During the 1920s and 30s, Dobie was known to have driven down country roads, and when he spotted senior citizens on porches, he would stop and interview them. When asked about his motivation for penning a Dobie biography, Steven explained, “I got interested in studying Dobie when I realized that the conventional wisdom about him had been totally wrong. The truth is far more interesting – and far more inspiring. Dobie was a courageous champion of human rights, a visionary environmentalist, and his writing has been enthusiastically mined by many notable authors. I found that Dobie represents so many of the best elements of Texas. He was a free-range spirit and his groundbreaking life and work continue to influence our culture in many ways.” Steven is a past president of the Texas Institute of Letters, a literary honor society founded in 1936. Curator at the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos, Davis has developed and curated over 30 exhibitions at the Wittliff. His previous book includes Dallas 1963, winner of the PEN Center Literary Award for Research Nonfiction.
The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
