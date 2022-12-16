News.jpg

 The Allen Police Department encourages residents to support Toys for Texans, a nonprofit organization based in Allen and formed by Allen High School students.

The organization aims to provide toys to the homeless, abused, disabled and special needs children across Texas. The police department will have donation boxes setup, to collect books and toys through Jan. 1, at the Allen Police Department Headquarters. More information at https://www.toysfortexans.org/ 

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments