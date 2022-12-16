The Allen Police Department encourages residents to support Toys for Texans, a nonprofit organization based in Allen and formed by Allen High School students.
The organization aims to provide toys to the homeless, abused, disabled and special needs children across Texas. The police department will have donation boxes setup, to collect books and toys through Jan. 1, at the Allen Police Department Headquarters.More information athttps://www.toysfortexans.org/
Students recognized
On Dec. 12, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees recognized students MayNujareon, Kaci Stageberg, and Tam Luu for winning the Superintendent's Birthday Card Contest. May also won the holiday card design contest.
Community members recognized
Several community members and city employees were awarded for their efforts to serve the Allen community over the past year at the Annual Board Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony.
Held earlier this month, the Annual Board Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony provided an opportunity for Allen City Council to recognize the City’s boards and commissions for their work in making Allen the place it is today.
During the event, Mayor Ken Fulk also presented the Mayor’s Distinguished Service Award to six individuals who each made valuable contributions to the community through volunteer service in a wide variety of categories, such as recreation, library, arts, environment, education, public safety, civic and human services.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
