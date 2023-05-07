On Sunday evening, a community prayer service to pray for the victims of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets was held at Cottonwood Creek Church. It was a standing-room-only crowd as those who attended came together in prayer, listened to hymns and comments from city and church leaders.
Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said, "We are proud to call Allen home. Allen is full of kind and compassionate citizens. We are in shock and are all grieving together. As the healing begins, we will recover. We will not let the actions of one individual impact our resolve."
A standing room crowd of people from all faiths came together at Cottonwood Creek Church Sunday evening in Allen a little more than 24 hours after a lone gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets, killing eight people, wounding several others and scarring hundreds of people who were shopping or working at the mall.
Eight victims as well as the suspected shooter were killed in the shooting, which took place at 3:36 p.m. Saturday near the H&M store at the Allen Premium Outlets.
As of Sunday morning, the Allen Police Department reports that Medical City McKinney was treating four patients involved in the shooting, one individual is in fair condition and three are in critical condition. One patient was transferred to Medical City Plano, APD reports, a Level 1 trauma center, and is listed in fair condition.
On Sunday evening, a community came together to begin the healing process. As people were waiting for the doors to the worship area to open, a group of worshippers were huddled together in prayer. A few yards away, volunteers with service dogs were lined up with their canines sitting at the ready to offer warm, furry hugs to those who were struggling with grief in the wake of Saturday's events. Boxes of tissues were stacked on the tables at the entrances to the worship center — a symbol that once again a city, a state, and a nation were dealing with the pain of lives lost to an act of violence.
During the service, all first responders were asked to stand and be recognized for their service, and not soon afterwards, the entire crowd stood with them and showered the emergency personnel with applause. Also in attendance were city of Allen, Allen ISD, city of Fairview office holders, as well as state political officials including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said, "We offer our sincere sympathy to the victims and their families. We are praying for you and we share in your pain and grief. Our hearts were broken yesterday, and we all offer you our full support. Also know that there were more than one thousand patrons, employees and store operators that were at the outlet mall yesterday that were impacted by yesterday's events. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this ongoing investigation.
"We are proud to call Allen home. Allen is full of kind and compassionate citizens. We are in shock and are all grieving together. As the healing begins, we will recover. We will not let the actions of one individual impact our resolve. We will band together as a community and emerge stronger. But in this time of sorrow, please continue to pray for the victims, the families, and the community."
When Baine Brooks, mayor-elect of the city of Allen, took the stage to speak, he quickly put away his prepared notes and "spoke from the heart."
"It hurts, this hurts," Brooks said. "I think about the victims' families. The kids that were supposed to show up home. We pray for them… (Allen) is a very small town that takes care of each other. And I want to thank everyone who has come here to help us out, but we are going to need prayer. We are going to need prayer. Think about the families that were impacted, and all of the people involved, and let's pray."
At the end of the service, Cottonwood Creek Church Senior Pastor John Mark Caton closed with his remarks. He spoke about how many times over his 28 years as pastor he has struggled to find the right words to help heal and lead a group of people who are mourning.
"I still wish I could find the right words that would fix it," Caton told the crowd gathered in the church. "But, I think today, I have found the people gathered right here who can fix it, and I think we (the city of Allen) is the right city to help fix it."
