Allen church vigil 3.jpg

On Sunday evening, a community prayer service to pray for the victims of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets was held at Cottonwood Creek Church. It was a standing-room-only crowd as those who attended came together in prayer, listened to hymns and comments from city and church leaders.

A standing room crowd of people from all faiths came together at Cottonwood Creek Church Sunday evening in Allen a little more than 24 hours after a lone gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets, killing eight people, wounding several others and scarring hundreds of people who were shopping or working at the mall.

Eight victims as well as the suspected shooter were killed in the shooting, which took place at 3:36 p.m. Saturday near the H&M store at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Allen Church vigil 2.jpg

Attendees leave Cottonwood Creek Church after attending the community prayer service held on Sunday evening in response to the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 6.
Allen Mayor.jpg

Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said, "We are proud to call Allen home. Allen is full of kind and compassionate citizens. We are in shock and are all grieving together. As the healing begins, we will recover. We will not let the actions of one individual impact our resolve."
Allen Vigil 5.jpg

There was a heavy police presence at the community prayer service on Sunday at the Cottonwood Creek Church.
allen vigil4.jpg

Kelly Kitch, children's minister, leads the service in prayer.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments