The planned revitalization of Allen’s downtown area is in the midst of its public input phase, and residents can participate in a series of workshops that are slated for February.
Hosted by the city’s Downtown Steering Committee, these workshops will gather community feedback regarding the vision for Downtown Allen. The seven workshop meetings will consist of presentations in which residents are informed of current conditions, demographic trends and the measures in which neighboring cities took to revitalize their downtown areas.
The remainder of the meeting will be yielded to residents.
In addition to these workshop meetings, city staff is soliciting feedback in the form of an online survey. The Downtown Steering Committee has also consulted with downtown stakeholders including property owners, places of worship and homeowners associations.
City efforts to revitalize Downtown Allen have been officially underway since June, when the Allen City Council appointed 13 Allen residents to the Downtown Steering Committee. Following this, the first phase of the project started when city staff began gathering zoning and finance data, a process that is anticipated to continue through February.
Committee member Mary Vail-Grube said downtown areas in cities like McKinney, Grapevine, Addison, Rockwall and Denton were influences in the initial conceptualization of the plan.
The online survey and workshop registration links can be accessed online at t.ly/m4BB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.