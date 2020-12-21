A new report by home security company Safewise ranked Allen as the 26th safest U.S. city to raise a child.
The report accumulated FBI data and analyzed each city by its presence of sex offenders, violent crime and property crime. The study found that for every 1,000 Allen residents, 0.5 people are registered sex offenders, with 1.08 people having a history of violent crime, and 12.38 having a history of property crime (such as theft, larceny and vandalism).
"The top 50 safest cities for families see far less criminal activity than the national average...[with] far lower populations and significantly reduced violent crime, property crime, and sex offender rates," the report stated. "And just because these populations are smaller doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get a taste of big city living either — many of these cities are close enough to urban centers to commute."
Neighboring cities such as Frisco, McKinney and Flower Mound also made this list and collectively outranked other Texas communities such as Pearland, Missouri City and League City. As the study explained, “The Lone Star State has plenty of safe options for those who want to live near bigger cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston.”
