A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen.
Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
The plot would also have an onsite water detention area, if approved.
The applicant for the shopping center, JT Hale said some of the uses he would like to see included a gymnastics or sports training facility, light manufacturing, pest control services and light industrial use, among others.
Three nearby residents expressed concern regarding the shopping center.
Deborah Buchanan said she wanted to know if the access points would have allocated turn lanes to mitigate traffic impact.
City of Allen Assistant Engineering Director Joseph Cotton said the proposed uses for the shopping center will generate around 600-700 cars per day, which would not warrant a turn lane requirement.
Buchanan also raised concern regarding noise. However, Cotton said that the city will ensure the shopping center sticks to noise ordinances.
Linda Green rose concerns regarding garbage collection times and how urban wildlife will be affected in the area. Cotton said that collection will happen daily during normal business hours.
Green also asked abut masonry screening. Cotton said that the city and applicant proposed the use of green screening for easier maintenance and to prevent creating a low-visibility channel between residents and the commercial area.
Both Green and Jack Rothers brought up concerns about the water detention area. Green said the did not want to see an increase in mosquitos during the warmer seasons, and Rothers asked about possible pollutants that could run into the Oak Point Nature Preserve.
Cotton said that while maintenance for the pond rests on the property owner, the water detention area is designed to discharge rainwater as groundwater, as opposed to retaining it and connecting it to nearby waterways. Additionally, he told the commission that precautions will be put in place to prevent pollutants from contaminating the area.
The item passed the planning and zoning commission in a 4-1 vote and will appear before Allen City Council on Feb. 24.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
