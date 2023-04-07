After two hearings and multiple residents in opposition, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval for a zoning change allowing for more homes at 505 S Greenville Ave.
The property is a nine-acre lot holding only one home. The proposed development would bring around 40 homes. The recommended R-6 zoning would allow one to five homes per acre. Previously, the developer proposed higher density housing with smaller lot sizes that were unanimously denied.
Located adjacent to the incoming Bark Yard, Allen’s dog park, the proposed development would allow residents easy access to the park.
Preston Whisenant spoke on behalf of the property owner saying that they heard resident concerns regarding density and lowered it for neighboring residents.
Ten residents voiced opposition for the development. Five did not speak at the meeting.
Jack Rothers discussed environmental concerns and the possibility of runoff affecting nearby groundwater. Vince Ritchie said that Allen does not need more homes and that more housing would impede the quiet in his neighborhood. Additionally, he said adding single family homes would lessen property values and pose a danger to nearby communities, as traffic would increase. Tim McGarity opposed having new homes take away from the open look of Greenville Avenue. Marla Thompson said high density homes are not selling in Allen, and she did not want alleys near her neighborhood.
The development will appear before city council at a future meeting.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
