town homes.png

The proposed houses resemble town homes, according to a presentation by Planning Manager Hayley Angel.

 Courtesy of the city of Allen

After two hearings and multiple residents in opposition, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval for a zoning change allowing for more homes at 505 S Greenville Ave.

The property is a nine-acre lot holding only one home. The proposed development would bring around 40 homes. The recommended R-6 zoning would allow one to five homes per acre. Previously, the developer proposed higher density housing with smaller lot sizes that were unanimously denied.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments