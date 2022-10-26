Halloween.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Allen

As Halloween approaches and families gear up for trick-or-treating, the Allen Police Department emphasizes safety for children out and about.

According to the department, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and seriously or fatally injured than on any other day of the year, partially due to lack of visibility.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments