As Halloween approaches and families gear up for trick-or-treating, the Allen Police Department emphasizes safety for children out and about.
According to the department, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and seriously or fatally injured than on any other day of the year, partially due to lack of visibility.
To keep trick-or-treaters safe, the police department encourages children to carry a light with them and stay in well-lit, well-known places. Additionally, children and adults are encouraged to keep electronic devices down while driving or walking through the street.
Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while trick-or-treating. If they cannot, Parents and children should agree on a time to return home and stick with a group of friends.
Children are encouraged to avoid unlit houses and to never enter a stranger’s car or home. To avoid food allergies or other complications, children are encouraged to wait until they return home before eating their candy.
“We hope everyone enjoys a great, safe Halloween,” the department said. “Let’s see who can find an Allen Police Officer and get them to take a picture.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
