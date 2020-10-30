Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Jose Fraire Delarosa, 34, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
“I applaud the bravery of both children who testified in this case – the sibling who saw and reported a despicable act and the victim who courageously told of the horrific, ongoing sexual abuse,” Willis said after sentencing.
Delarosa had ongoing access to the victim. He sexually abused the child over the course of two years starting when the child was just six years old. Delarosa also threatened to hurt the child’s mother if the child told anyone about the abuse. Ultimately, another sibling in the home witnessed Delarosa sexually assaulting the victim. That sibling told their mother, who reported it to Allen Police.
Allen Police investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed specific details of the ongoing abuse.
The jury found Delarosa guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Judge James Fry assessed punishment at 60 years in prison. By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Justin Dotzel and Nick Lawrance prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Kim Voigt-Eanes and Sarah Putman, Victim Assistance Coordinator Casey Hendrix, and Legal Secretary Christy Ware.
