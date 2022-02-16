In a victory for neighborhood organizers in Allen, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission denied a planned development rezoning that would have included a gas station on the intersection of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway.
The motion passed with a 5-1 margin, with First Vice Chair Dan Metevier dissenting.
The vote came during a Tuesday meeting after a number of residents of the Glendover Park and Twin Creeks neighborhoods expressed fervent disapproval of the development’s planned Murphy USA gas station, arguing that it would adversely impact public safety, environmental quality and surrounding residential property values.
Officials tried to alleviate these concerns during the commission’s meeting.
“I have lived in Allen since 1992, when Stacy Road was a two-way gravel street,” said developer Melanie Bagley in her public remarks before the commission. “I understand the concerns that are going to be presented to you all tonight (…) and I know there are people that have been here a long time and people that have seen this town grow. With growth comes the need for services, and so tonight, I’m presenting to you a development that provides those services: medical office, restaurant and gas station.”
The three uses were respectively requested to accommodate locations for Paragon Dentistry, Dutch Bros. Coffee and the Murphy USA fueling station. Allen community development director Marc Kurbansade also told residents and commissioners that a traffic study found no significant impact.
Community opposition to the development led to the creation of a Change.org petition titled “Rejection of gas station zoning proposal at Alma & Exchange,” which attracted 482 signatures as of Wednesday.
Public speakers at the Tuesday meeting contended that because two early childhood education centers are located within close proximity of the proposed gas station, it would make children vulnerable to gas fumes and higher vehicle traffic. Residents also expressed concern on the prospect of the gas station selling alcohol and tobacco within a close radius of the schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.