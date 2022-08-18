Storage.png

Rick Jones, founder of Advantage Self Storage, tells the Allen Planning and Zoning commissioners why his new facility would be better for the Ridgeview and Custer intersection than another commercial development. 

 Courtesy of the city of Allen

An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission.

At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments