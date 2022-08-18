Rick Jones, founder of Advantage Self Storage, tells the Allen Planning and Zoning commissioners why his new facility would be better for the Ridgeview and Custer intersection than another commercial development.
An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission.
At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
The facility was slated to be a partial three-story, partial two-story building with around 700 storage units. The majority would be accessed internally. The units would be climate controlled and would garner less traffic, trash, noise and pollution than other commercial uses, according to the applicant and founder of Advantage Self Storage, Rick Jones. While a store or restaurant would bring 80-100 cars per hour, his storage facility would bring 80-100 cars on its peak day, Jones said. Additionally, the facility would be secure and add $11 million to the city’s tax base.
Additionally, the development included an extension of a hike/bike trail from the cul-de-sac of an adjoining neighborhood.
Planning Manager Hayley Angel said that city staff had recommended denial of the application because the land was zoned local retail with future use reserved for landscape and community facility.
Jones said the development had been supported by staff throughout the process since July 2021 until Aug. 8 this year.
Those who spoke against the item cited concerns including a loss of green space, a bad view, lower property values, light pollution, wildlife impact, crime and homelessness. Residents also said the trail was unnecessary to the neighborhood.
Following the facility’s denial, Jones has 10 days to appeal the case. It will then go to City Council if appealed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
