A final plat for the Reserve at Watters single-family residential development has been recommended by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) and is now pending a vote from Allen City Council.
In its Tuesday meeting, P&Z unanimously recommended the plat request, which subdivides 124 single-family home lots on 34 acres of land along the intersection of West Stacy Road and North Watters Road. Developers say the neighborhood is projected to produce 0.67 Allen ISD students per home, leading to an estimated total impact of 83 students.
It is estimated that each home will range from 2,000-3,000 square feet each, one mile west of the Allen Premium Outlets. The entire Reserve at Watters development will have eight homeowners associations (HOA) lots, city documents indicate.
Design standards and a newly established development district for Reserve at Watters were approved by council in September 2021. A preliminary plat for the project was approved two months later.
Council’s approval of the final plat is the last step before development moves forward.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
