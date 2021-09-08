In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission voted to establish a planned development district for a single-family residential development one mile west of the Allen Premium Outlets.
Documents indicate that the development, named “The Reserve at Watters,” will have 124 single-family homes in a 34-acre plot located along the intersection of West Stacy Road and North Watters Road. The neighborhood, city planner Rolandrea Russell said to the commission, is projected to produce 0.67 Allen ISD students per home with an estimated total impact of 83 students.
Developers estimate that the homes will range from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet each.
Based on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Tuesday vote, Allen City Council will vote on an ordinance codifying this zoning change in a Sept. 28 meeting.
