After a second look, Allen’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposed housing development near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue.
At a Feb. 21 meeting, the committee revisited the proposed single-family development that had been tabled Feb. 7.
The nine-acre lot currently holds one home. The proposed development would instead have 54 homes. Since its original presentation, Planning Manager Hayley Angel proposed that the maximum lot coverage drop from 70% to 57% to allow more yard space.
The development allowed residents access to the incoming dog park through a trail on the east side of the property. To the northwest, the proposed neighborhood displayed a playground and a small walking trail with shade trees and benches. The playground’s placement was a point of concern for some residents and committee member Gary Stocker.
A decorative metal fence would separate residents from Greenville Avenue, except for a public entrance and an emergency vehicle entrance.
While residential homes typically only allow for two stories, the developer proposed three stories at a maximum 35 feet.
A total of four residents spoke at the meeting to express their opposition to the development. Residents adjacent to the property said that the proposed development does not fit the overall feel for the Greenville Avenue corridor. Additionally, some residents said they would miss the green space.
Residents Jack Rothers and Tim McGarity brought up concerns about possible drainage that could be harmful to adjoining neighborhoods as well as other environmental concerns with runoff and pollutants entering Allen’s streams.
Stocker expressed his opposition due to the small lot sizes and the town home feel the development presented.
The item was denied unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
