town homes.png

The proposed houses resemble town homes, according to a presentation by Planning Manager Hayley Angel.

 Courtesy of the city of Allen

After a second look, Allen’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposed housing development near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue.

At a Feb. 21 meeting, the committee revisited the proposed single-family development that had been tabled Feb. 7.

