Hayley Angel

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses.

In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

