At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses.
In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
If approved, the side yard setback for a lot located right off Ridgeview Drive would be reduced from seven feet to 5 feet; the setback at 1526 Teresa Ann Lane would be reduced from seven feet to three feet; the setback at 1534 Teresa Ann Lane would be reduced to six feet and the setback at 1712 Paytyn Drive would be reduced to five feet.
Staff recommended approval for the proposed changed. However, three residents voiced opposition to the changes. Two residents said that the developer knew that the houses would not be able to fit on the plot without needing to change the zoning ordinances.
Commissioners voted 4-3 to deny the proposed changes. Angel said the developer has an option to appeal to the city council, where they would need a supermajority approval to adjust the setbacks.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
