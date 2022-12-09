A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council.
The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
Within the downtown area, the city plans to have three new overlays, if the zoning is approved. The cultural core overlay aims to represent the history of downtown keeping the historic buildings intact. The Cottonwood Creek overlay, slated for east downtown, will serve as an urban residential area with higher density housing. The residential transition overlays are slated for the northernmost and southernmost areas of downtown.
While the cultural core and residential overlays are limited to 18 dwelling units per acre at a maximum 35 feet, the Cottonwood Creek overlay will have a maximum of 38 dwelling units per acre with a maximum of four-story buildings.
Allen Community Development Director Marc Kurbansade said parking is flexible, whether the city would want to use parallel or angled on-street parking. Because downtown shoppers typically visit multiple stores and restaurants, Kurbansade said the city could employ shared parking spaces within 600 feet of the shops instead of having lots for each storefront.
A downtown improvement fund will be dedicated to revitalizing parks, civic places, plazas, parking facilities and putting together a 15-year plan for downtown maintenance.
Kurbansade proposed putting together a downtown review board made up of community members and city staff who would have the authority to approve some modifications to downtown, designate culturally significant structures and conduct long-range planning.
At the planning and zoning meeting, eight residents showed support for the rezoning, and four opposed. Two of the opposing residents said that they were not given enough notification to fully understand the changes proposed. One of the residents also expressed concerns of residents parking in front of residents’ homes.
Kurbansade said that the city has been getting the word out about the rezoning since September through public meetings and signage.
The rezoning passed unanimously through planning and zoning and is slated to appear before city council on Jan. 10. If approved, it will go into effect March 1.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
