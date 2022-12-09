Allen City Hall

A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council.

The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

