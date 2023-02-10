After being denied, a proposed residential development in the city of Allen has been tabled for a Feb. 21 Allen Planning and Zoning meeting.
At a Feb. 7 P&Z meeting, City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed redevelopment of a lot near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue. The nine-acre lot, currently housing a single home, would house 54 townhome-like dwelling units.
Each lot is a proposed 35-foot by 94-foot space with reduced setbacks to allow more room for cars.
If approved, the development would allow residents access to the incoming dog park through a trail on the east side of the property. To the northwest, the proposed neighborhood displayed a playground and a small walking trail with shade trees and benches.
A decorative metal fence would separate residents from Greenville Avenue, except for a public entrance and an emergency vehicle entrance.
While residential homes typically only allow for two stories, the developer proposed three stories.
Two residents spoke at the meeting in opposition of the proposed development.
Tim McGarity said the development did not fit nearby neighborhoods on Greenville Avenue. Because it’s more dense than adjacent neighborhoods, he said it takes away from the openness that he says other community members enjoy. The single house standing on the nine-acre lot is also part of Allen’s heritage, being built by an architect who helped in the production of the TV show, Dallas, McGarity said.
Jack Rothers spoke against the item for environmental reasons. Because of the increased housing, he said it would adversely affect existing urban wildlife and would lead to possible runoff into nearby creeks.
City of Allen P&Z Commissioner Gary Stocker said he received additional concerns regarding the safety of children playing so close to a major arterial road.
Preston Whisenant spoke on behalf of the property owner, saying that the current residential zoning is antiquated, considering the growth of the area. Additionally, other nearby townhome developments that are currently under construction are more dense than the proposed neighborhood. Whisenant also said the neighborhood fits the comprehensive plan and allows another access point to a park that would otherwise be confined to Jupiter Road.
The planning and zoning commission aims to revisit the item when more commissioners are present.
