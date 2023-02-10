town homes.png

The proposed houses resemble town homes, according to a presentation by Planning Manager Hayley Angel.

After being denied, a proposed residential development in the city of Allen has been tabled for a Feb. 21 Allen Planning and Zoning meeting.

At a Feb. 7 P&Z meeting, City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed redevelopment of a lot near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue. The nine-acre lot, currently housing a single home, would house 54 townhome-like dwelling units.

The proposed development features a detention pond, small walking areas, a play ground and access to Allen's incoming dog park.

