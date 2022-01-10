Allen murder
Police in Allen arrested a suspect Saturday evening on suspicion of murder, authorities announced in a press release on Sunday.

According to arrest records, police booked 26-year-old Ryan Thompson into the Collin County Jail at 11:56 p.m. Saturday on one count of murder and one count of evading arrest. Police say the former happened at around 8:24 p.m. as dispatchers received calls reporting gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive.

Police arrived at the scene to find a deceased 32-year-old male, whose identity has not been released pending notification of kin, in the driver seat of a vehicle. Authorities say two shots were fired at the vehicle and that the surviving passenger of the vehicle called 911 afterwards.

Thompson and the victim knew each other, police said, but a motive was not publicly identified.

Upon being identified as a suspect, Thompson allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot in the 800 block of Lake Highlands Drive.

Police are still investigating.

Thompson is held in jail custody in lieu of a $505,000 bond. It is unclear at this time if he has an attorney.

