Two suspects were arrested in Allen early Sunday morning in connection to what authorities say was a series of car burglaries.
According to incident reports obtained by the Allen American, the alleged burglaries took place at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Junction Drive, in the Twin Creeks district of Allen. The complainant reportedly told police that they saw two suspects forcing entry into vehicles and stealing items from them.
Officers noted that upon arrival, a suspect fled across the street toward a Tom Thumb, at which point a chase on foot ensued. The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Daylon Jackson of Fort Worth, was pinned to the ground in a parking lot located on McDermott Drive.
One of the officers said in a report that their body and vehicle cameras were not activated "due to the urgency of contact upon arrival."
As this arrest took place, a second suspect was found at the Holiday Inn Express in the 200 block of Central Expressway North. The man was identified as 19-year-old Romon Chambers, also of Fort Worth.
Allen police say that burgled vehicles included a 2009 Dodge truck and a 2018 Ford F150, both of which had their back windows broken. A third vehicle, a silver Jeep Wrangler, was broken into without damage to the windows.
Chambers and Jackson were each charged with nine counts of burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor for which each are held in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond. Chambers is also held on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation in Tarrant County, for which a bond of $25,000 was set, while Jackson is also charged for one count of evading arrest.
Jackson's attorney of record, Matthew Maddox, said on Tuesday that he would withhold comment at this time. Chambers' attorney of record, Michael G. Diaz, could not be immediately reached for comment.
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
