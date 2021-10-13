On Oct. 7, Allen police arrested two suspects who are accused of fraudulent use of identifying information.
According to incident reports obtained by Star Local Media, 37-year-old Brandon Thornton and 28-year-old Chelsea Hart – both of Albuquerque, New Mexico – were reportedly pulled over in the early afternoon of Oct. 7 along the 1300 block of Central Expressway North on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle.
Hart allegedly told investigators that she bought the vehicle in early October from a mechanic in New Mexico. Per the report, she did not have any documentation proving her rightful ownership of the vehicle, but she did a withdrawal transaction for $1,800 that took place on Oct. 1.
“At that time, we started to think they might have been [victims] themselves based on their story,” the report said, before noting that controlled substances, “altered gift cards,” paperwork including receipts for vehicle titles and stolen drivers licenses and a black pellet gun with the serial number removed were found on their person. “Chelsea’s name was on the majority of the paperwork, which led me to disbelieve her story on purchasing the stolen vehicle and not having a bill of sale.”
A previous incident report from Plano Police Department indicated that Hart was arrested by the agency in July on suspicion of having a stolen firearm and stolen smartphones in her possession.
Hart and Thornton were booked in the Collin County Jail for counts of possession of controlled substances, fraudulent use of identifying information and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Records indicate that Hart was released on Oct. 12 after posting a $55,500 bond. It is unclear at this time if she has an attorney. Meanwhile, Thornton is still held in jail custody in lieu of a $17,000 bond. His attorney of record, Jacqueline Dodd, could not immediately be reached for comment.
