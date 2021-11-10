The Allen Police Association (APA) negotiated, among other things, a 2% pay raise for police officers and a $200 monthly stipend for officers who work night shifts.
These terms were codified in a meet and confer (M&C) agreement that was unanimously authorized by Allen City Council in a Tuesday meeting. The resolution made its way to council after the City Manager’s office met with APA officials twice in deliberations Deputy City Manager Eric Strong described as productive and amicable.
“I’ve stressed this many times with the police department and fire department: I want them to look at all of us, from [Allen City Manager] Mr. [Eric] Ellwanger on down, as their coworkers,” Strong said. “So we’re sitting here as coworkers trying to figure out what makes sense for our organization as a whole.”
Other key points of the M&C include a $100 monthly payment for officers who serve on the Allen Police Department’s SWAT unit and monthly education bonus for officers who have college degrees ($50 for Associate’s degrees, $75 for Bachelor’s degrees and $100 for Master’s degrees).
Items in this agreement that do not require an increase in city expenditures (such as an article mandating that the city deduct APA dues from members’ pay) are effective immediately, while items that do not meet this criteria will be evaluated in March 2022 by the City Manager’s office.
According to city documents, this M&C will require a one-time expense of $250,000 in addition to recurring monthly costs of $120,000. Strong said if this cannot be supported by the current 2021-22 city budget (a scenario he said would likely not happen), it will be included in the next budget cycle.
This agreement will run through Sept. 30, 2024.
