Law enforcement works the scene on the day after a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday, May 6, in Allen. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The shooter was then killed by an Allen Police officer responding to an unrelated call.

 Stewart F. House/Getty Images/TNS

On Monday, June 26 the Texas Rangers, along with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, presented evidence to a grand jury of the Allen Police Department’s use of force that occurred on May 6, 2023 at the Allen Premium Outlets. The Allen Police Department supports the grand jury process as an independent review of incidents involving the use of deadly force by police officers.

Body worn-camera video from first responding officer to Allen Premium Outlets on May 6, 2023. *** Viewer discretion advised ***

APD Press Release : https://www.cityofallen.org/DocumentCenter/View/31144/6-28-23-APD-Press-Release

After reviewing the facts of the investigation, the grand jury returned a “no bill” on Tuesday, June 27 which indicates that the use of force was justified under Texas law. The Allen Police Department appreciates the hard work of the grand jury, Texas Rangers and the District Attorney’s Office by ensuring a process that helps promote accountability, community involvement and transparency.

