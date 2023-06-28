Law enforcement works the scene on the day after a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday, May 6, in Allen. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The shooter was then killed by an Allen Police officer responding to an unrelated call.
On Monday, June 26 the Texas Rangers, along with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, presented evidence to a grand jury of the Allen Police Department’s use of force that occurred on May 6, 2023 at the Allen Premium Outlets. The Allen Police Department supports the grand jury process as an independent review of incidents involving the use of deadly force by police officers.
After reviewing the facts of the investigation, the grand jury returned a “no bill” on Tuesday, June 27 which indicates that the use of force was justified under Texas law. The Allen Police Department appreciates the hard work of the grand jury, Texas Rangers and the District Attorney’s Office by ensuring a process that helps promote accountability, community involvement and transparency.
Following the grand jury’s decision, the department is releasing footage from the body camera worn by the officer who first responded to the gunfire.
“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”
The video was edited to blur out the faces of civilians and victims, and some language has been removed. Some may find the video disturbing and recommend a high level of discretion when viewing.
In addition, the department has requested a comprehensive and independent review of the incident by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The resulting after-action report will offer insight and best practices to support future training and emergency response provided by Allen Police.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.