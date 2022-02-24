Icy Roads Logo

Allen Police Department reports on its social media channels Thursday morning that road conditions are worse than Wednesday, with main thoroughfares icy in addition to bridges and overpasses. APD wrote that temperatures are very low as precipitation continues falling. Though the roads may look wet, they are actually icy. Avoid driving if possible. If you must travel, use extreme caution – not only on roads, but as you walk to and from your car.

POWER OUTAGES

So far, APD said no widespread power outages are reported.

WATER EMERGENCIES

APD reminds residents to teport leaks right away by calling our 24-hour Water/Sewer Emergency Line at 214.509.4530. For tips on how to protect your pipes and avoid water leaks, go here: https://bit.ly/3BJVj4V

FACILITY CLOSURES

Many City facilities have delayed opening times or are closed today due to weather conditions. Check the complete list here before planning your visit: CityofAllen.org/Closures

TRASH & RECYCLING SERVICE

CWD has postponed all Thursday collections due to forecasted icy conditions. Customers should leave carts at the curb for pickup on Friday, Feb. 25. All routes are expected to be completed by Saturday.

