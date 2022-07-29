The Allen Police Department (APD) has some new technology coming, including the rollout of the second phase of SPIDRTech last May and new body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions starting at the beginning of October.
SPIDRTech is a software used by law enforcement agencies to better facilitate communication with crime victims. In January of 2020, the APD implemented the first phase of SPIDRTech, which included a call-for-service acknowledgement and a survey, according to Deputy Chief Ken Myers.
“If you were the victim of a burglary, we'll send you that we got your call, the call for service number, that an officer's on the way, and then some crime prevention information about being a victim of a burglary,” Myers said. “If it's a fireworks call, we have a link to the ordinance about fireworks. So they're all customizable.”
Myers said the APD does not use SPIDRTech for “major” crimes.
“We do not send any kind of messaging that's on anything violent, so no kind of shooting or suicide or domestic violence or an assault. We want our investigators reaching out to the family, reaching out to the victim, with a more personal touch.” he said. “More of the burglaries, thefts, motorists assists, those types of calls. But that is a good majority of our calls, so we have control over which calls go out. And that way we can still be sensitive to the needs of our victims.”
After the call has been cleared, victims are able to complete a survey about their overall interaction with the APD.
“And it just asks, ‘How did we do?’” Myers said. “‘How was the call taker? How was the officer? What is your overall impression of the police department? How safe do you feel being in the community? Is there anything you want us to know, that we didn't already ask?’”
But with the second phase of SPIDRTech, victims will be kept up to date on the status of their case. Victims will receive text and email notifications when a police officer completes a crime offense report, when the case is in an active or closed status, when the case has been referred to the prosecutor’s office and when an arrest is made, according to the city of Allen website. Victims will also know who the investigator assigned to their case is, their phone number, and their email, Myers said.
“Say you're the victim of the burglary and you didn't have your serial number for your laptop that was stolen. Now you do. It tells you who to reach out to directly. Before that, it could have taken several days between the time you call and [the time] you actually find out who your investigator is and get in touch with them.” he said. “All those things keep our victims engaged with the police department. It lets them know that we're still working on their case.”
Many times, callers would call the police department inquiring about more information on their case. Dispatch would transfer them to the criminal investigations unit, who would then transfer them to the investigator. SPIDRTech prevents the victim from having to “play phone tag for a couple of days,” Myers said.
“With this, it's all automated in the system,” he said. “When it sees a change, it automatically updates it and sends out these notifications. And it's us telling them instead of somebody just sitting at home waiting to see what happens.”
The second phase of SPIDRTech will help alleviate some of the stress and frustration that can come with checking with the APD on cases, Myers said.
“It is much better customer service. People are already the victims of a crime. We want them to know that we care, that we're working on this,” he said. “It also allows us to send them information [on] how not to be a victim again, things that they can do to not be a victim of identity theft, or if they qualify for the Texas Victims Compensation Fund.”
APD officers also benefit from having SPIDRTech take care of communication while they can go out and serve the community.
“Where before, [when officers closed the case], they would manually generate a letter, put it in an envelope and mail it off to that address,” Myers said. “Very time consuming. This also allows the officers and investigators to spend more time focusing on investigating crimes versus doing administrative paperwork.
In response to privacy concerns with SPIDRTech having access to sensitive case information, Myers said it is CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Service) certified.
“This company is run by former police officers who are actually reserve officers,” he said.
Along with SPIDRTech, the APD also entered a five-year agreement to lease 162 body cameras from Motorola Solutions, according to the city of Allen website.
“State law requires that officers record interactions especially related to traffic stops,” Myers said. “And so we entered into an agreement with [Watchguard, now Motorola Solutions]. Our officers have been on bodycams for (...) four or five years now. The bodycams that we're on now have reached basically end of life.”
Purchased in 2017, the old bodycams recently began to have issues with their internal batteries and were not as technologically advanced, Myers said.
“The newest cameras now have replaceable batteries where the other ones had internal,” he said. “There’s much better clarity on [the screens]. The ease of use for the officers is much better with the newest versions.”
The new bodycams are expected to have a lifespan of three to four years. However, Motorola will replace them after about 30 months as part of the contract, Myers said.
“Not to mention, we stay under warranty the entire time too, so videos and service have the warranty as part of that,” he said.
The arrival of the new bodycams will help the APD carry out its duties, Myers said.
“It protects the officers, protects the community, it allows us to review to make sure we're offering the highest service possible,” Myers said.
The APD is also planning on rolling out two new projects: online reporting for minor offense reports and crime statistics.
“[Victims] will actually be able to go in online at two in the morning at home and enter their own report. And that will come to us and we can investigate it from there,” Myers said. “And people will be able to see what crimes are occurring, where they're occurring, and what they are. [They’ll] receive notifications when a crime occurs within a mile of their house or half a mile of their house.”
These initiatives, in addition to the second phase of SPIDRTech and new bodycams from Motorola, will help the APD to function, Myers said.
“Technology is an important part of what we do, and it really has an impact on the community we serve,” he said.
