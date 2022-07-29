Allen Police Department APD file photo

The Allen Police Department (APD) has some new technology coming, including the rollout of the second phase of SPIDRTech last May and new body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions starting at the beginning of October.

SPIDRTech is a software used by law enforcement agencies to better facilitate communication with crime victims. In January of 2020, the APD implemented the first phase of SPIDRTech, which included a call-for-service acknowledgement and a survey, according to Deputy Chief Ken Myers. 

Insights on the SPIDRTech dashboard. Officers also have access to other data, such as the number of messages sent by SPIDRTech, survey completion rates, and overall satisfaction from residents.

 
The survey sent out to victims after a call has been completed. Victims now have the option to view the survey in either English or Spanish.

 
