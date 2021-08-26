Courtney Purser

Courtney Purser

 Courtesy of city of Allen

In its Tuesday meeting, the Allen City Council recognized an emergency dispatcher who officials credit for helping the city’s 911 dispatch center reach a new milestone.

In June, the Allen Police Department became one of 92 agencies in the world to be awarded a “Project 33” certification from the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), the world’s oldest and largest public safety communications organization.

“We were given exactly one calendar year to complete the requirements, which involved updating our training documents and adding new courses to align with APCO standards,” said the dispatch center’s communications supervisor Courtney Purser in a statement. “Achieving this certification is their way of saying that our training program is as good or better than theirs.”

Purser said in her presentation to the council that this certification was achieved after 558 proofs of compliance were provided.

