Allen police are investigating a shooting that took place near Ridgeview Drive and West Stacy Road in Allen on Tuesday.

At 1:52 pm, Allen police officers were called to the area of West Stacy Road and North Watters Road amid reports of a driver being shot.  When officers arrived, they contacted a woman with a gunshot wound to the left arm.  Officers applied a tourniquet until Allen Firefighters/Paramedics arrived.  Just prior to the shooting, the woman was driving near Ridgeview Drive and West Stacy Road.  As she approached the intersection a white passenger car or possibly a small white SUV drove along side and multiple gunshots were fired at her vehicle.  One of the bullets struck the driver in the left forearm.  The woman drove to the intersection of West Stacy Road and North Watters Road where she flagged down help.  She was transported to a local area hospital, and her injuries were determined to be non-life-threating.

The Allen Police Department is still investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Allen Police Investigator Julian Adames at 214-509-4256.

This story is developing. 

