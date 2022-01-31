Allen attemped murder suicide
File photo

Allen police say they are investigating an attempted murder and subsequent attempted suicide that took place in the 1000 block of Shelborn Drive in Allen.

At 6:24 p.m. on Sunday, Allen police officers were called to the 1000 block of Shelborn Drive after reports of a shooting.  When officers arrived, they contacted a female who had sustained three gunshot wounds and later located a male inside the residence with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Just prior to the shooting, the male was outside the residence and was having an outburst.  When the female asked him to calm down, that male produced a gun and began shooting at her.  The female ran inside the house and locked herself in a bathroom.  A short time later, she heard a single gunshot somewhere inside the house.  The female was able to get to a phone and called police.  Officers located the male in the garage with a single gunshot wound to the head.  The female and male were transported to separate area hospitals.  The female’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threating, and the male was on life support.  The female and male are family members, but their names are not being released at this time.

The Allen Police Department is still investigating this incident.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments