Allen police say they are investigating an attempted murder and subsequent attempted suicide that took place in the 1000 block of Shelborn Drive in Allen.
At 6:24 p.m. on Sunday, Allen police officers were called to the 1000 block of Shelborn Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they contacted a female who had sustained three gunshot wounds and later located a male inside the residence with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.
Just prior to the shooting, the male was outside the residence and was having an outburst. When the female asked him to calm down, that male produced a gun and began shooting at her. The female ran inside the house and locked herself in a bathroom. A short time later, she heard a single gunshot somewhere inside the house. The female was able to get to a phone and called police. Officers located the male in the garage with a single gunshot wound to the head. The female and male were transported to separate area hospitals. The female’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threating, and the male was on life support. The female and male are family members, but their names are not being released at this time.
The Allen Police Department is still investigating this incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.