Allen community members will have a chance to meet their neighbors, engage with law enforcement and adopt a more healthy lifestyle at the Allen Police Department’s free workout programs.
Since March 30, Officer Michael Delio has been offering six-week long courses styled after the training undergone by police recruits. The workouts are flexible and inclusive to all levels of fitness. Currently, the courses are being held at the Allen Heights Baptist Church at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and is open to community members aged 17 and older.
Since the program’s inception, the group of participants has increased from six to an average of 12 to 20 attendees.
“What we want to do with this program is eliminate barriers of entry,” Delio said. “For example, people can find themselves intimidated by going to the gym. Sometimes it could be an alien environment to them, or they might not know where to start. It could be overwhelming with the equipment and the costs that can be associated with it. Also, in a lot of cases, you're by yourself. These group workouts allow people in the community to build connections coming to these sessions, and people tend to push themselves harder and generally have a good time. We've seen that in the academy.”
At each workout Delio leads participants through a five-minute dynamic warmup and exercise demonstration, followed by 30 minutes of metabolic conditioning, ending with a cool down with static stretching.
“Exercise progressions and regressions are demonstrated to make an exercise easier or more difficult to ensure participants get the most out of their workout each session,” Delio said. “I always say that the hardest part is just showing up, and I'll get you the rest of the way.”
Delio also highlighted how his conditioning sessions can act as a crossover between other fitness or self-defense programs.
“A fit community is going to be a happy community,” Delio said. “It's a holistic approach. It decreases stress and the effects of mental illness. Another thing that people might not know, but there are studies out there that say you can reduce upwards of 70% of all forms of mortality by increasing one's VO2 Max.”
Allen PD’s “Condition 6” workout session will end on Oct. 14 before picking back up Oct. 19 at Allen Station Park. Registration for the Oct. 19 sessions will go live on Oct. 5. Residents can register at Allenpolice.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
