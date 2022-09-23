20220406_110013359_iOS.jpg
Courtesy of Officer Michael Delio
Delio Crop 1.jpg

Officer Michael Delio

Allen community members will have a chance to meet their neighbors, engage with law enforcement and adopt a more healthy lifestyle at the Allen Police Department’s free workout programs.

 

20220406_112953023_iOS.jpg
20220406_113057304_iOS.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments