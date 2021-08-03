An Allen police officer shot a dog authorities say acted aggressively in charging after him Monday evening, a Tuesday press release from the Allen Police Department confirmed.
Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 700 block of Leading Lane Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. after two people, an adult and child, were bitten by two pit bulls. Police say the responding officers tried to keep the dogs focused away from bystanders until the arrival of animal control officers. According to the press release, one of the police officers was forced to exert deadly force against one of the dogs when it charged after him.
The dog was reportedly rushed to an animal hospital, where its condition has not yet been disclosed by authorities.
“The other was found deceased due to causes unrelated to the gunshot,” the statement said. “The Allen Police Department is seeking the community’s help in preventing unfortunate incidents like these. We are asking residents that own animals and/or pets to check their fences or enclosures to ensure that there is no damage that would allow them to get out. We would also like to remind residents to use a leash, as required by city ordinance, when walking or exercising their pets in public.”
According to the American Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, "Some pit bulls were selected and bred for their fighting ability. That means that they may be more likely than other breeds to fight with dogs. It doesn’t mean that they can’t be around other dogs or that they’re unpredictably aggressive. Other pit bulls were specifically bred for work and companionship. These dogs have long been popular family pets, noted for their gentleness, affection and loyalty. And even those pit bulls bred to fight other animals were not prone to aggressiveness toward people."
