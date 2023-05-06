Allen police are responding to an active shooter situation at Allen Premium Outlets, multiple sources have confirmed.
Officers are on the scene, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with the Allen American.
The department stated on social media at 4:22 p.m. May 6, "Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update."
Social media account DFW Scanner reported the shooting, adding at 3:55 p.m. that multiple victims were reported.
The Collin County sheriff confirmed with WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also said the shooter is dead at the scene, according to WFAA.
Congressman Keith Self, who represents the Collin County-based U.S. House District 3, posted a statement at 5:18 p.m.
"We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today," Self stated. "Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene. This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues."
At approximately 5:45 p.m., Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement.
“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott stated. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement just after 6 p.m..
“Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen," Patrick stated. "Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.”
This story is being updated with more information as it becomes available.
