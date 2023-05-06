police lights
File photo

Allen police are responding to an active shooter situation at Allen Premium Outlets, multiple sources have confirmed. 

Officers are on the scene, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with the Allen American

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

