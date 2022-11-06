With the Allen Public Library’s expansion comes more programming.
The library held its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 and raised a record $16,801 through its live auction – a $2,000 increase from last year. Around 50 community members gathered to support the library’s expansion.
“What we're looking at next year is how to invite more people,” said Jeanie Schulmeister, Library Endowment Fund Board president. “We didn't really advertise it too much, so that's something we're going to work on next year.”
As opposed to holding a silent auction like in previous years, the library hosted a live auction, which received more engagement from attendees, Schulmeister said. Prizes included a golf foursome at Watters Creek, the opportunity to be a police officer for a day and dinner for five prepared by Allen firefighters.
“It was terrific,” she said. “Our auctioneer, Eric Hoyle, did a really good job. What turns out to be fantastic for us is when you have groups bidding against each other, and both groups get to have the prize, we sell multiple copies of some of the items, that was amazing, and it helped some of the proceeds a lot.”
Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go toward the library’s teen area.
“Teenagers relish in a place like the library, a different place that's an option for them. A lot of time, children's programing can get donations on their own,” Schulmeister said. “People's children are popular, and people forget how important teenagers are and their wellbeing. The library offers a lot of opportunities for teens for volunteering and programming.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.