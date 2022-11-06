With the Allen Public Library’s expansion comes more programming.

The library held its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 and raised a record $16,801 through its live auction – a $2,000 increase from last year. Around 50 community members gathered to support the library’s expansion.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

