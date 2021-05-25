Allen Public Library pays tribute to its co-founder, Ruth Pringle, who offered the vision and inspiration that, in 1967, helped transform the library into a reality.
Born and raised on a dairy farm in Iowa, Pringle’s mother took her on frequent trips to the library, which began her lifelong love of books and literacy.
Arriving in Allen circa 1960, Pringle and her husband Phil purchased two lots in the Central Business District. As she started designing duplexes for the lots, she acquired books that offered information on producing architectural drawings. Her efforts led to a career in designing interiors for buildings, and soon, others sought Pringle’s valued assistance with creating plans for their houses and offices.
For over 60 years, Pringle was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) International, a businesswomen’s professional and service group. In 1967, she was assigned as the first president of Epsilon Theta’s Allen chapter.
While driving to McKinney to check out books for her kids, Pringle heard on a radio that a town south of Dallas borrowed books for its summer reading program. She believed this was what Allen needed.
In May 1967, Pringle proposed to her ESA chapter that, as a service project, the group could organize a library in Allen. Suddenly, she observed, “I heard this little voice in the corner, ‘Let's start a library.’ It was Bonnie Speight. The motion passed.”
During summer, Pringle and ESA members knocked on doors to request financial assistance and book donations. In Oct. 1967, the Allen Public Library opened its doors with meager physical assets and humble surroundings. Its first home was the second floor of the Woodmen of the World Building on Main Street. The library’s biggest resource was a cadre of dedicated citizens who gave volunteer hours, furniture, money and spirit to transform a dream into reality.
When Pringle later began substituting for the school system, the Epsilon Sigma Alpha chapter collaborated with the community education office to provide adult literacy assistance. ESA initiated efforts to augment Allen ISD’s Right to Read program, which later became a model for other communities. Pringle became its director and served in that capacity for 10 years.
She then returned to the library and served on the Library Board, Friends of the Library Board and as a liaison with Northeast Texas Library Systems (NETLS).
The Allen Library Endowment Fund was one of Pringle’s final contributions to the Allen community. Pringle, along with former library director Barbara Buehler, Jo Long and Wilma Smith, organized the fund to assist with the library’s special projects. The value of the fund now exceeds $500,000.
