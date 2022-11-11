The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members.
As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen Land Development Code to help align future development with the community’s vision.
Allen City Council also provided direction to consider changing the duties of the Central Business District Design Review Committee, currently overseeing construction and design plans within Downtown Allen.
“The Allen Land Development code regulations are going to be the regulatory teeth to allow for an implementation of the plan,” Community Development Director Marc Kurbansade said. “As far as construction downtown, the land is owned by private landowners. A lot of the construction is subject to market forces, but a subsequent step after the Allen Land Development code updates is to begin looking at initial projects downtown and how the city can get involved with these projects through a public-private partnership to catalyze a first project.”
While the city plans on revitalizing its downtown, Kurbansade said the city will build off its existing and longstanding culture.
“Allen has a rich history, and it would be foolish to not build on and capitalize off that,” he said. “We're not going to reinvent anything or define some new culture."
As plans and codification are further solidified, Kurbansade said one of the initial focuses of Downtown Allen will be to build a central civic center to serve as a meeting and event space for the community.
“What we noticed from a lot of downtowns that are successful is they have a lot of different events,” he said. “I would anticipate that we would use our downtown in a similar way as a meeting place."
The civic center is expected to be the core of downtown, that will catalyze further revitalization projects, Kurbansade said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.