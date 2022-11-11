IMG_9859.jpg

Allen's downtown revitalization aims to build off its history as a rail district in the early 1900s. 

The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members.

As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen Land Development Code to help align future development with the community’s vision.

Downtown Allen serves as a spot for several local businesses.
Once Allen's development codes are amended, the city plans to implement its revitalization efforts, based on community feedback. 

