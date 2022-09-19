From Cape Town to Jordan, Allen resident Megan Steiner has toured her third continent on foot and through public transit.
Over the course of 11 months, she visited 13 countries, feeding wild hyenas, diving with sharks, reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and meeting the many locals throughout East Africa.
“This recent trip was the most ambitious one, I'd say,” she said
Steiner began backpacking after graduating from high school. Growing up, she would hear about her parents’ travels, including a two-year tour around the world.
“Growing up, I would never have imagined I'd backpack,” Steiner said. “The idea of exploring the world was on my mind. There's a lot out there.”
While Steiner planned her next steps following high school, her mother reached out to family friends in Spain to stay for a few months.
“My mom thought it would do me good in going somewhere and seeing something else,” Steiner said. “They ended up letting me stay for the year.”
In her final months in Europe, she embarked on a solo backpacking trip From Spain, through the Netherlands and down to Austria. Soon after, she planned her next trip through South America, where she backpacked from Argentina through Columbia.
“I always tried to be as local as possible. You save money, and you get the experience that way,” she said. “That's the big difference between backpacking and vacationing. It's a different mentality.”
While trekking through Europe, South America and Africa, Steiner highlighted the importance of the people who live in the communities she passed through.
“It is about connecting with local people or taking advantage of where you are," she said. "There's always highlights to anywhere you go, but what I enjoy are all the places in between. When you do something like public transport, because that makes up most of the time, you get a chance to interact with locals.”
Through her travels, Steiner said that one of the main things people can learn from backpacking is the importance of getting outside of one’s bubble and experiencing people in different cultures and settings.
“I would love to keep traveling,” Steiner said. “Once you start, it doesn't really go away. I'd love to do more trips in the future.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
