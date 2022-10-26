City officials, residents and local businesses gathered at Quail Run Park Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a gamechanger in energy efficiency.
Allen resident Ramil Paredes, with the help of Catherine Brenneman, owner of Pro Nail Roofing and Solar, is now the owner of the first Allen home to utilize solar paneled shingles. Paredes said at a ribbon cutting for his new shingles that this is the beginning of helping more residents go solar.
“My roof has a 90% offset, which means most of my energy throughout the year - 90% of it - comes from solar; 10% comes from the grid,” he said.
Mayor Ken Fulk said that over the last couple years, the city has gotten rid of zoning ordinances that had previously prevented residents from installing panels.
“It really does have a good payback, especially with today's electric rates,” Fulk said. “I think solar has always been cost effective to a certain extent because the government has offered incentives to do it as well.”
While the city has gotten rid of solar restrictions, Brenneman said residents looking to go solar should check with their HOA on any possible restrictions. However, the shingles offer a more aesthetically pleasing option than solar panels, Fulk said.
“We always encourage homeowners who choose to go solar to check with their HOA and city to see which vendors have a track record here,” Brenneman said.
Following the recent strains on the Texas grid, the state government has offered up to 30% tax credit for residents who make energy efficient upgrades to their homes, Brenneman said. Additionally, energy that is not used to power a resident’s home goes into the Texas grid, offering further credits to the homeowner.
“There are plenty of homeowners with solar panels on their roofs, but this is the first malleable panel,” Fulk said. “This is a game changer because it offers more flexibility to maximize the amount of energy you generate with minimal impact. It's a win-win for everybody.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
