Pro Nail roofers installed solar shingles on Ramil Paredes's home on Wedensday. 

 Winston Henvey

City officials, residents and local businesses gathered at Quail Run Park Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a gamechanger in energy efficiency.

Allen resident Ramil Paredes, with the help of Catherine Brenneman, owner of Pro Nail Roofing and Solar, is now the owner of the first Allen home to utilize solar paneled shingles. Paredes said at a ribbon cutting for his new shingles that this is the beginning of helping more residents go solar.

Community members held a ribbon cutting to celebrate Allen's first solar shingles.
Allen resident Ramil Paredes switched to solar shingles Wednesday afternoon. 
Ramil Paredes informed community members on how the solar shingle works. 
Ramil Paredes shows Mayor Ken Fulk how the shingles work.
The solar shingles offset energy costs by up to 90%. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

