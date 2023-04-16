Annika Hinton says that if she can help at least one new mother, she feels like she has done her job.
After taking home Mrs. Texas Regency and Mrs. United States titles in recent pageants, she is vying for Mrs. International while raising awareness for postpartum depression.
After having her first child a couple years ago, Hinton said she had experienced postpartum depression and, with the help of her friends and family, sought help.
“I got to a point where my therapist said that I needed to find something to do for myself,” Hinton said. “Being a mom, you give all of yourself to everyone except for you, whether it's work, my husband, kids, everything.”
That same week, Hinton said that her friend shared a link to a Mrs. Texas pageant. Upon seeing the contest details, Hinton decided to enter her first pageant.
“There's a lot more preparation than you would think,” she said. “I competed in Mrs. Texas and went in pretty blind.”
Without the help of a pageant coach, Hinton learned the ins and outs of pageantry through her own research. After taking home Mrs. Texas, Hinton began perfecting her preparation process.
“The expectations from community service and other things you need to do take more time than you realize, especially in the Mrs. division, because a lot of us do have kids,” Hinton said. “It's about finding that balance between normal mom and pageantry.”
When thinking about what platform she should adopt, Hinton said she struggled with the idea of highlighting her journey through postpartum depression. While she did not want others knowing that she had struggled stepping into the role as a mother, she wanted to help support other new mothers who are going through the same transition. After her speech at the competition, Hinton said two other competitors shared that they were going through postpartum depression as well and appreciated Hinton bringing awareness to the subject.
“I think in that moment I realized it needed to be talked about more and not be such a taboo subject,” she said. “I told my husband in that moment that it did not matter whether or not I won. I realized I at least made a difference in those two lives. Every step along the way, I've done my best to at least change one life. If I can help others seek help and feel better about themselves, then I have been doing my job.”
An organization that Hinton has raised support for throughout her pageantry journey is Postpartum Support International – an organization with chapters all over the country, including Texas, that offers resources and support for new mothers.
Hinton aims to compete for Mrs. International in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming July, following the birth of her second son.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.