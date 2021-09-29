The city of Allen will be paying an additional $237,000 for improvements on its trash and recycling pickup services, but this will not entail an increase in trash pickup fees.
In a Tuesday meeting, the Allen City Council voted in unanimous favor of adding a new amendment to its active contract with waste management company CWD. Under this new amendment, sanitation workers in Allen would have greater capacity to pick up bulk trash and to drive through all assigned routes, Allen Community Services Director Steve Massey said to the council.
The new guidelines, he said, would give sanitation workers opportunities to make more trips to the Custer Road Transfer Station and to therefore give them more space and time to dispose of bulk items. As such, the allowed volume of bulk trash has increased from “five bulk items” to “six cubic yards,” which Massey compared to “six washer machines placed side-by-side.”
“For the next several years for sure, we will not have to pass any of this cost onto customers, so the [Solid Waste] Fund can pay this on behalf of the customer and the customer gets the enhanced services,” he added.
Because the $237,000 expenditures will be absorbed by the city’s Solid Waste Fund, residents will continue paying the same rate of $15.59 per month, which has been the city’s effective trash pickup rate since 2010.
