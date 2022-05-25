While residential trash rates in Allen remain stagnant, inflationary concerns have prompted a proposed increase in commercial solid waste fees in the city and an increased financial burden on its Solid Waste Fund.
CWD, Allen's contracted trash and recycling provider, requested that increased rates match the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 9%. Because the company's contract with the city only allows a 5% CPI adjustment annually, CWD was at the mercy of the Allen City Council as it considered a resolution authorizing a commercial rate increase exceeding those numbers.
As discussion of the resolution continued, members of the council entertained the idea of capping the increase at 7% as a compromise between residents and CWD.
A representative from CWD told the council that a 9% increase was a reasonable accommodation in that national inflation has led to increased costs for labor, equipment, fuel and other operational facets of the business.
Councilman Daren Meis contended that this increase was a generous concession on the city's part and that 9% would be too excessive.
“To get to the 7%, it takes me to my limit. I think we are being extremely generous," Meis said. "In my mind, [it's] about as generous as I’m willing to be.”
Councilman Dave Cornette concurred.
“The citizens are dependent on us not to inflate their costs as well, which this would lead to,” Cornette said. “I think seven is a good compromise. I don’t think it’s overbearing, and I think it’s really decent.”
At the close of the discussion, the council unanimously approved the staff-recommended 7% increase via a resolution.
Residential trash pickup services will remain at $15.59 per month, the effective rate in Allen since 2010. Still, this would increase the annual burden of the city's Solid Waste Fund by $242,632. Furthermore, commercial trash and recycling fees will range from $20.92-$778.37, depending on the size of the containers and the frequency at which they are serviced.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
