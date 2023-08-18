With the new fiscal year just around the corner, the city of Allen is currently putting together its budget, tax rate and capital improvement projects.
According to the proposed budget, posted by the city, this year’s budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $6,416,683 (8.65%). The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $1,897,530, the city said.
The proposed budget includes a decreased tax rate of $0.4205, a reduction of $0.0007 from the previous year’s budget. With the proposed tax rate, the average single-family homeowner will pay $1,898 – a $70 increase from last year.
The city expects a total $128,929,490 general fund revenue and a total of $128,929,490 in expenditures.
Key city expenses include $60,284,514 in public safety, $27,003,992 in culture and recreation and $26,416,928 for general government funding — salaries for its employees.
With the proposed budget, here are some of the city’s goals for the coming year:
Complete the library expansion project.
Open the new Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, Fire Station #6, Allen Heritage Village after completion of construction.
Facilitate a strategy and policy discussion regarding Neighborhood Stabilization and Enhancement.
Support implementation of Downtown Development Plan.
Continue to seek development opportunities along 121.
Continue working with new owners of Watters Creek to evaluate redevelopment opportunities.
Sept. 12 will the city’s last public hearing for residents to give input on the budget and tax rate.
