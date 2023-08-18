IMG_9859.jpg

One of the city's budgetary goals is to fund a plan o redevelop downtown.

With the new fiscal year just around the corner, the city of Allen is currently putting together its budget, tax rate and capital improvement projects.

According to the proposed budget, posted by the city, this year’s budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by $6,416,683 (8.65%). The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $1,897,530, the city said.


