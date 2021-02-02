Allen resumes water disconnections, offers payment plans

Allen is continuing water disconnections for the first time since April, but is offering payment plans to struggling residents.

 File photo

Allen’s temporary suspension of water service cutoffs effectively came to an end on Monday, but city officials say those struggling to punctually pay their utility bills still have recourse.

“We are eager to work with customers to resolve account issues and create payment plans,” the city said in a statement. “We know many customers may still be facing unexpected hardships due to COVID-19. Our representatives will help identify payment solutions to keep accounts in good standing and restore water service.”

To help alleviate the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Allen officials temporarily halted water service suspensions in April 2020, a moratorium that lasted for 10 months.

Customers delinquent on payments have reportedly been notified of this change via mail and are encouraged to settle their outstanding balance through negotiated payment plans. Although the city is resuming its implemented $40 reconnection fee for restored services, it is offering to waive interest, penalties and a $50 account deposit that residents typically have to pay.

Payment plans can be discussed in person at Allen City Hall or via phone at 214-509-4560 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on regular business days. Because phone payments are not accepted, Allen is allowing residents who require contactless payment to pay their water bills online, by mail or through a utility payment drop box at City Hall.

Those who want to pay their utility bills in-person can do so at the Allen City Hall customer service windows but are required to wear a mask upon entry.

