Allen resumes water disconnections, offers payment plans

Allen’s temporary suspension of water service cutoffs effectively came to an end on Monday, but city officials say those struggling to punctually pay their utility bills still have recourse.
“We are eager to work with customers to resolve account issues and create payment plans,” the city said in a statement. “We know many customers may still be facing unexpected hardships due to COVID-19. Our representatives will help identify payment solutions to keep accounts in good standing and restore water service.”
To help alleviate the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Allen officials temporarily halted water service suspensions in April 2020, a moratorium that lasted for 10 months.
Customers delinquent on payments have reportedly been notified of this change via mail and are encouraged to settle their outstanding balance through negotiated payment plans. Although the city is resuming its implemented $40 reconnection fee for restored services, it is offering to waive interest, penalties and a $50 account deposit that residents typically have to pay.
Payment plans can be discussed in person at Allen City Hall or via phone at 214-509-4560 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on regular business days. Because phone payments are not accepted, Allen is allowing residents who require contactless payment to pay their water bills online, by mail or through a utility payment drop box at City Hall.
Those who want to pay their utility bills in-person can do so at the Allen City Hall customer service windows but are required to wear a mask upon entry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.