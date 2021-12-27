Candidate packets for Allen’s upcoming 2022 municipal election were made available on Monday for prospective candidates seeking to run for Allen City Council’s Place 4 and 6 seats.
Applicants must meet a list of candidate requirements and submit an application to the City Secretary’s office from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18. Candidate packets can also be picked up at the City Secretary’s office.
More information can be found online at t.ly/5909N or by emailing City Secretary Shelley George at sgeorge@cityofallen.org.
Unemployment down
The unemployment rate in Allen declined from 3.5% to 3.3% from October to November, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
In this interim, the city’s civilian workforce has also increased in population by 859 people.
AISD counselors awarded
Five Allen ISD guidance counselors were awarded Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) Awards, the district announced Saturday.
The recipients included Patricia Chavez of Boyd Elementary, Calli Smith of Preston Elementary, Stacey Thomas of Story Elementary, Julie Lindberg of Green Elementary and Jason Sharp of Lindsey Elementary.
CREST Awards are awarded annually by the Texas School Counselor Association to schools who “have demonstrated a commitment to using the Texas Model to improve the lives and achievement of students in academic, career, and personal-social domains.”
Trash advisory
The city of Allen’s trash and recycling collection schedule will remain unchanged throughout the Christmas and New Year holiday, but bulk trash pickup will be halted until Jan. 8.
Residents will be able to discard five extra bags of trash on the first collection day after Christmas, and natural Christmas trees are being accepted on curbside collection routes through Jan. 8. Allen residents can also discard Christmas trees by dropping them off at the Custer Road Transfer Station in Plano.
