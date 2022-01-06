Allen ISD’s athletic facilities became closed to the public on Monday.
Going forward, the district’s athletic facilities will only be open for district-sanctioned athletic events. These restrictions have a stated objective of reducing wear of the facilities and thus preserving their lifespan.
The restricted access comes two months after two bond propositions seeking to renovate and maintain Allen ISD’s athletic facilities failed to secure a majority vote among residents.
Rape defense classes offered
The Allen Police Department is offering a series of “Rape, Aggression Defense” (R.A.D.) classes in January and February. The courses will be conducted on each Tuesday from Jan. 18 to Feb. 8 at the Allen Heights Baptist Church on 1309 East Main Street.
While registration is free, registrants are required to attend all four sessions. Registration can be done online at t.ly/gz41.
Food for Fines
All Community Outreach (ACO) is teaming up with the city of Allen in a food donation drive wherein residents can give canned foods in exchange for reduced fines.
Officials will waive $1 in fines for each individual item donated. Top needs include canned fruit, canned soup, Spaghetti-O’s and Beefaroni, spaghetti sauce, diced tomatoes and jelly. ACO will not accept ramen noodles or expired foods.
The drive will take place at the Allen Public Library from Saturday to Jan. 16.
AISD department honored
Allen ISD’s purchasing department will be given an honor by the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) for “following best practices in the area of purchasing operations.”
Allen ISD joins 57 other school districts in the state of Texas in being given TASBO’s Award of Merit, which will be given in a March 2 ceremony in Grapevine.
