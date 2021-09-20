Allen ISD is hosting an in-person tour of facilities in need of repairs and maintenance. This tour, scheduled on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, is intended to give residents a chance to see facility conditions that district officials say necessitate an upcoming bond election in November.
The election, slated for Nov. 2, consists of two bond propositions which collectively amount to $23.6 million and will primarily fund renovations of athletic facilities.
Stops for the district-curated tour include the Allen ISD Activity Complex, Eagle Stadium’s turf field, Ford Middle School’s field, Lowery Freshman Center’s field and “Weight Barn,” Ereckson Middle School’s track/turf and Allen High School’s tennis court.
Registration can be done online through Friday at bit.ly/3kgDnHR.
Census data released
A new batch of Census data shows that Allen’s 2020 population is 104,627. The population in the 2010 Census was 84,246.
Allen Recycles Day
Keep Allen Beautiful announced the 2021 iteration of its annual “Allen Recycles Day,” which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at 2 Butler Drive.
Participants must bring a current Allen utility bill and an accompanying drivers license whose address matches the one on the invoice. Accepted items include electronics such as laptops and flat-screen TVs, paper, cardboard and medications.
Bulk trash, tires, metals, batteries, chemicals, brush and “home improvement waste” will not be accepted.
For more information, go to cityofallen.org/ARD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.