Per a $2.2 million sponsorship agreement authorized by Allen City Council in July, the Allen Event Center will change its name to “Credit Union of Texas Arena.”
This agreement will go into effect on Friday and last through October 2028.
The sponsorship contract dictates that the Allen Event Center’s sponsorship agreement with Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, which is slated to expire on Thursday, shall not be renewed in the interest of sponsorship exclusivity.
Declining COVID cases
The city of Allen’s COVID dashboard indicates that positive cases have seen a decline in October so far.
The first 12 days of October saw 193 reported cases while the first 12 days for September saw 696.
EPA recognizes Allen
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the city of Allen with its 2021 WaterSense Excellence in Education Award for various initiatives that were coordinated to help residents conserve water throughout 2020. Along with Plano, Allen was one of two cities in Texas to receive a WaterSense award this year.
