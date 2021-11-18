Allen roundup 11.18
The Allen Wrestling Team is selling 8-10-pound, bone-in, spiral sliced hams for Thanksgiving. The hams are available in two selections: smoked and honey-sugared.

The hams will be smoked and processed by the wrestling team at the Lowery Center today and Friday. Proceeds will go toward the team’s travel and related expenses for regional and national competitions.

More information can be found online at allentxwrestling.com.

City wins award

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) named Allen a winner of the 2021 Digital Cities Survey. The survey recognizes cities who use technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services and strengthen cybersecurity.

Allen ranked seventh in the 75,000-124,999 Population Category for “pushing through the challenges of COVID-19 while continuing to innovate and engage with residents.”

Thanksgiving hours

All non-emergency city facilities and services in Allen will be closed on Nov. 25-26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash and recycling collection will slide one day—Thursday collection moves to Friday, while Friday collection moves to Saturday.

