In its Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted to adopt a district-wide tax rate of $1.4068 per $100 valuation.
This tax rate signifies a 0.58% increase from the no-new-revenue rate of $1.3987 per $100 valuation and an increase in Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax revenue.
Rape Aggression Defense Systems program
Registration is now open for a rape and sexual assault prevention course offered by the Allen Police Department.
Dubbed the “Rape Aggression Defense Systems,” the program will consist of four classes that will be taught from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on each Tuesday of September at Allen Heights Baptist Church.
All participants must be at least 14 years old, and those between 14-16 must be accompanied by a female guardian.
Applications can be sent via email to srippamonti@cityofallen.org.
Student performs National Anthem
Allen High School student Faith Moore sang the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers game in Arlington last Thursday. Video of Moore’s performance can be found online at youtube.com/watch?v=I7DtbGm4PXw.
Clear the shelter
The Allen Animal Shelter has kicked off its annual “Clear the Shelters” initiative in partnership with neighboring animal shelters across North Texas.
As part of this month-long event, the shelter will be hosting a blood drive on Friday in partnership with Carter BloodCare. It will also offer $10 microchipping from Sept. 6 to 12 and free adoptions from Sept. 13 to 19.
More information can be found online at cityofallen.org/947/Animal-Services.
