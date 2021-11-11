After joining the district in 2020, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Johnny Hill will be leaving his post effective Friday to serve as the new CFO for Plano ISD.
“We are sad to see Johnny leave, but we are very excited for Johnny’s promotion,” Allen ISD spokesperson David Hicks said in a Tuesday email. “The opportunity to work in a larger school system was the best choice for him and his family.”
Hill’s successor has not yet been appointed.
$4.8M construction approved
In its Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council voted in favor of a $4.8 million contract for the Stacy Road Pump Station, one of the city’s two water distribution systems.
According to city documents, the renovations are needed due to the infrastructure’s 35-year lifespan. This would replace the existing pumps with more energy efficient ones and also replace an HVAC system at the plant that was damaged due to weather.
Dog park funding approved
Staff report
Plans for a new dog park at Jupiter Park will move forward following funding approval from the Allen Community Development Corporation (CDC).
The initial design phase has been completed and a public hearing is scheduled for the Nov. 15 Allen CDC meeting, at which residents may speak for or against the project. Construction documents will be finalized and bids gathered after the public comment period, then presented to Allen City Council for final consideration.
If approved, construction is expected to take 9-12 months with expected opening in spring 2023.
