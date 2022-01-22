Allen roundup 012222
File photo

The Allen Public Library is offering bundles of up to five books for children in the city.

Parents who apply for the bundles will have the option to request books based on subject matter and age. The library will place the book bundles on a hold for the applicants within two business days of the request, and text or email notifications will be sent advising that they are ready for pick-up.

Residents of Allen can apply for this service online at t.ly/auNX

Lara Trump coming to Allen

Lara Trump will be in Allen on Monday to give a keynote speech for an event to be hosted by Collin County Conservative Republicans and Dallas Jewish Conservatives.

The event will take place at the Watters Creek Convention Center.

CPR class

The Allen Fire Department will be conducting a CPR class on Feb. 15 at the Allen Fire Department Central Station.

The course will be free to attend, but limited spots must be reserved online, and attendees must be at least 10 years old. Registration can be done online at t.ly/ht7B.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments