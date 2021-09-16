Prescription opioids with many bottles of pills in the background. Concepts of addiction, opioid crisis, overdose and doctor shopping
Allen may receive monetary compensation in the wake of the ongoing opioid crisis.

In its Tuesday meeting, Allen City Council voted on a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in a $26 billion settlement between the state of Texas and four pharmaceutical companies. 

Referred to as the “Global Opioid Settlement,” this agreement was reached between the Texas Attorney General’s Office, pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest drug wholesalers in the United States: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

All four companies have been defendants in numerous lawsuits and have faced bipartisan criticism for engaging in practices critics say fueled the “opioid epidemic.” Johnson & Johnson announced that it would no longer sell opioid products in the United States following a $230 million settlement it reached with the state of New York.

Vacancies filled

More than 35 vacancies in Allen city boards, committees and commissions were filled following a unanimous vote from Allen City Council.

The appointments were made at the recommendation of the council’s Council Nominating Committee, which conducted interviews with applicants on Aug. 19.

“I did notice that we appointed several new members this go-around, so I think that will be very beneficial for our community in the long run to get some new people in there,” said Mayor Ken Fulk following the vote.

New AISD appointee

Allen ISD appointed Alexis Peterson as the district’s new director of end-use technology.  

Peterson, who has been with Allen ISD for eight years, currently serves as the district’s technology instruction specialist.

